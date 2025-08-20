Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta attacked during Jan Sunwai programme; accused detained

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was reportedly attacked on Wednesday morning during a 'Jan Sunwai' event held at her official residence in Civil Lines, according to the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Party sources claimed that the attacker, believed to be in his 30's, approached the chief minister under the pretext of submitting documents. After handing over some papers, he allegedly launched the attack.

He was immediately detained and taken into police custody.

The BJP later confirmed the incident, with party spokesperson Praveen Shankar saying Gupta was targeted during the hearing. Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva strongly condemned the attack on the Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, the Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly and AAP leader Atishi condemned the attack on the CM.

In a post on X, the former Chief Minister said, " In a democracy, there is a place for disagreement and protest, but there is no place for violence."