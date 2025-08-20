Expanded search underway to trace missing persons in cloudburst-hit village in J-K’s Kishtwar

CHISOTI: The expanded search operation continued in this cloudburst-hit village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district on the seventh day on Wednesday, officials said, as Principal Secretary, Home, Chandraker Bharti, chaired a meeting of various agencies after assessing the ground situation.

The senior official is the first of the 10 IAS and IPS officers who have been directed by the Lieutenant Governor to visit the disaster-hit area over eight days to supervise relief and rescue operations.

The death toll in the natural calamity that struck the last motorable village en route to the Machail Mata temple on August 14 during the yatra has reached 65, including three CISF personnel and one Special Police Officer (SPO) of J-K Police. Over 100 people were injured and 39 are still missing.

“The search on day seven started with early morning showers but later the sun came out and the rescuers fanned out on the assigned locations to look for the missing persons believed to be buried under the rubble or washed away in the stream,” an official of the SDRF said.

The search operation was extended on Tuesday to cover the entire 22-km stretch of the stream from Chisoti to Gulabgarh, following the recovery of two bodies downstream over the past two days, the official said.

The rescue teams are working at multiple locations, especially the major impact spot near a langar (community kitchen) site, sifting through the debris using heavy machinery, including earth movers and sniffer dogs.

Principal Secretary, Home, Chandraker Bharti on Wednesday chaired an hour-long meeting with senior civil, police, Army and paramilitary officers in Kishtwar town and discussed the ongoing rescue and relief operation in detail.

Bharti visited the scene following an order issued by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday and undertook a comprehensive assessment of the ground situation.