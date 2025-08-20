ICSSR issues show cause notice to CSDS for 'data fudging' amid 'vote chori' campaign

NEW DELHI: The Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR) has issued a show cause notice to the Centre for the Study of Developing Societies (CSDS) for allegedly fudging data while presenting comparative voting patterns in two assembly segments of Maharashtra for the 2024 Lok Sabha and state elections. The CSDS had done this amid the high-voltage 'Vote Chori' campaign by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

The ICSSR, which was established in the year 1969, operates under the aegis of the Ministry of Education and is the Centre's top body for research in social and human sciences, and the CSDS is supported by it.

The ICSSR said posted on X, "It has come to the notice of ICSSR that an individual holding responsible position at CSDS, an ICSSR-funded research institute, has made media statements that had to be retracted subsequently citing glitches in data analysis regarding elections in Maharashtra." It went on to add that the institute has published media stories based on biased interpretation of the SIR exercise by the Election Commission of India.

"ICSSR holds the Indian constitution in highest esteem. Election Commission of India is a high constitutional body which has been holding free and fair elections in the largest democracy of world for decades together," the ICSSR said, while noting that it "takes serious cognisance of the data manipulation by CSDS and its attempt to create a narrative with the intention of undermining the sanctity of the poll panel."