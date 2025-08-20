Jaisalmer youth held on charges of spying for Pakistan, fourth espionage case in 2025

JAIPUR: Investigation agencies in Rajasthan have arrested a 25-year-old man on charges of espionage in the Army area along the Jaisalmer–Jodhpur road. The suspect, identified as Jeevan Khan, was detained on Tuesday while allegedly speaking on Pakistani phone numbers.

Officials said several other Pakistani contacts were saved in his mobile phone. He will be handed over to the Joint Investigation Committee for interrogation.

According to sources, Khan had earlier worked at a restaurant in the Army area two to three years ago and had recently returned for work. He had been under surveillance for some time, with his calls and movements closely monitored. On Tuesday, officials intercepted him while he was on a call with a Pakistani number.

Following Operation Sindoor, security agencies have stepped up vigilance in Rajasthan’s border areas, keeping a close watch on individuals suspected of links with Pakistan. This marks the third espionage arrest since Operation Sindoor and the fourth case reported this year.

Earlier this month, the arrest of DRDO guest house manager Mahendra Prasad in Jaisalmer had raised alarm among security agencies. Investigations revealed Prasad was in touch with a Pakistani handler using the name “Colonel AK Singh” and had shared sensitive information about scientists visiting the Chandan Field Firing Range guest house. He also allegedly provided photographs of the area and details of local activities during Operation Sindoor. He remains in police custody until August 15.

Khan’s arrest adds to a series of espionage cases uncovered this year in Jaisalmer district.

On 26 March, Rajasthan Intelligence arrested Pathan Khan, a resident of Karam Ki Dhani near the Chandan Field Firing Range, under the Official Secrets Act, days before the Pahalgam terror attack.

On 28 May, investigators detained Shakoor Khan, a government employee and personal assistant to former Congress minister Saleh Mohammad, on similar charges and formally arrested him on 3 June.

With four arrests in less than five months, intelligence and security agencies remain on high alert to prevent further spying attempts in Rajasthan’s sensitive border areas.