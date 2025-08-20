Jalalabad town in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district renamed as ‘Parashurampuri’

LUCKNOW: In a significant move, the Jalalabad town of Shahjahanpur district in western Uttar Pradesh, has been renamed as Parashurampuri on Wednesday. Union Home Minister Amit Shah approved the renaming of the town, as the demand for it had been pending for a long time. The move was hailed by his BJP colleagues.
According to the sources, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had received a letter from the Chief Secretary of Uttar Pradesh urging it to approve the proposal to change the name. The MHA said that it had "no objection" to the proposal for renaming the town of "Jalalabad" to "Parashurampuri".
As per the sources, the UP government, in its correspondence regarding the proposal to the MHA, had said that the Jalalabad town was known as the birthplace of Bhagwan Parashuram, the Godly saint. It also has an ancient temple of Parashuram, and the municipal board of Jalalabad had passed a resolution to rename the city after Bhagwan Parashuram.
The MHA said that it had received a proposal from the UP government to rename Jalalabad as Parashurampuri on June 27, 2025. "I am to invite attention to the Government of Uttar Pradesh letter No. 591 dated 27.06.2025 on the subject mentioned above and to say that Government of India has "No Objection" to the change of the name of town "Jalalabad" as "Parashurampuri, District Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh," said the MHA reply.
The letter from MHA further urged the UP government to notify the new name "Parashurampuri" by registering it in Devnagri and Roman scripts and all the regional languages. Following the Union Home Ministry’s approval, Union Minister and Pilibhit MP Jitin Prasada, who hails from Shahjahanpur, expressed his gratitude on X. "Heartfelt thanks and gratitude to the Honourable Home Minister @AmitShah ji for granting permission to change the name of Jalalabad in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, to ‘Parashurampuri’!" he said.
Prasada also expressed appreciation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for their leadership. He also hailed the decision as a moment of pride for the Sanatani community. "This decision, made under your guidance and leadership, has provided a moment of pride for the entire Sanatani community. Millions of salutations at the feet of Lord Parshuram ji! It is only by your grace that I could become an instrument in this sacred task. May your gracious gaze remain upon the entire world," he said.