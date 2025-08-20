Jalalabad town in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district renamed as ‘Parashurampuri’

LUCKNOW: In a significant move, the Jalalabad town of Shahjahanpur district in western Uttar Pradesh, has been renamed as Parashurampuri on Wednesday. Union Home Minister Amit Shah approved the renaming of the town, as the demand for it had been pending for a long time. The move was hailed by his BJP colleagues.

According to the sources, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had received a letter from the Chief Secretary of Uttar Pradesh urging it to approve the proposal to change the name. The MHA said that it had "no objection" to the proposal for renaming the town of "Jalalabad" to "Parashurampuri".

As per the sources, the UP government, in its correspondence regarding the proposal to the MHA, had said that the Jalalabad town was known as the birthplace of Bhagwan Parashuram, the Godly saint. It also has an ancient temple of Parashuram, and the municipal board of Jalalabad had passed a resolution to rename the city after Bhagwan Parashuram.