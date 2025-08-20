J&K robust disaster management plans

SRINAGAR: In the wake of the deadly cloudbursts in J&K’s Kishtwar and Kathua, experts have called for a robust disaster management plan even as CM Omar Abdullah announced on Tuesday that a team of experts would be formed to identify vulnerable places over the Union Territory.

Kashmir meteorological department director Mukhtar Ahmed said cloudburst-like events will become more frequent and severe in future due to global warming.

“Just one degree rise in temperature will increase moisture holding capacity of air by up to 10%, raising the risk of cloudbursts,” Ahmed said. He acknowledged the limitations of technology in detecting cloudbursts, adding, “Without a disaster management plan, we are unprepared for calamities.”

Another earth science expert said, “A disaster response system ensures that early warnings reach the public, evacuation routes are known and shelters are prepared, which can reduce the impact of cloudbursts.” Abdullah said, “A team of experts will be formed to identify all the vulnerable areas. We will seek a report from them regarding preventive measures.”

‘Tough to predict cloudburst’

A cloudburst occurs when a large amount of moisture-laden air rapidly cools and condenses, releasing intense rain usually within 1 to 2 hours. These highly localised events are difficult to predict.