Kinnaur Kailash Yatra called off due to heavy rains; Five people lost lives this year

CHANDIGARH: In view of persistent rainfall, the district administration has called off the Kinnaur Kailash Yatra with immediate effect. A pilgrim from Uttar Pradesh was killed after being hit by a shooting stone on the Yatra route. With this, the death toll of pilgrims on the Yatra has risen to five.

This year recorded the highest number of pilgrims — 7,316. Sources said that 31-year-old Gaurav, a resident of Aditya World City in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, died after sustaining injuries from a shooting stone between Maling Khata and Ganesh Gufa. The local police received the information on August 19, following which a team rushed to the spot but found him dead. His body was shifted to the Regional Hospital, Reckongpeo. A post-mortem was conducted today, after which the body was handed over to his relatives. The upper portion of the deceased’s body was severely damaged.

Superintendent of Police, Kinnaur, Abhishek Shekhar, appealed to the public not to undertake the Yatra as the district is facing heavy rains and erratic weather conditions. The district administration has cancelled the Yatra.