Lucknow lawyer gets life term for filing fake cases

LUCKNOW: A special court here has sentenced an advocate to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 5.10 lakh after finding him guilty of misusing the identity of a Dalit woman to file dozens of fake cases against his opponents .

Special Judge (SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act) Vivekanand Sharan Tripathi delivered the verdict on Tuesday, holding Parmanand Gupta guilty of conspiracy and abuse of law by filing false cases through one Pooja Rawat, a Dalit woman, to target his rivals.

Special Public Prosecutor Arvind Mishra said Gupta, in collusion with Rawat, had filed at least 18 cases in his own name and another 11 through Rawat.

Many of these were lodged against his rival Arvind Yadav and his family in connection with a property dispute.

The false cases included allegations of rape and molestation, he added.

The matter came to light when arguments were raised before the Allahabad High Court, following which reports were sought from police stations concerned.

On March 5, 2025, the high court ordered a CBI probe into the matter.