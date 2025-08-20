Madhya Pradesh approves new civil services leave rules with expanded benefits, modern provisions

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh government led by Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav on Tuesday approved the Madhya Pradesh Civil Services (Leave) Rules 2025, aligning the state’s leave regulations with those of the central government.
The new rules which will replace the 1977 leave rules, to suit present-day requirements, include key provisions like eligibility for maternity leave for surrogate/commissioning mothers, academic cadre employees eligible for 10 days earned leave annually, 15 days paternity leave for adoption cases, child care leave extended to single male employees, half-pay leave to be credited in advance (10 days each on January 1 and July 1) and maximum limit of earned leave raised from 120 to 180 days.
“Further the new rules entail a simplified process for leave applications by seriously ill/divyang employees, allowing submission by family members and delegation of powers for leave approval. The new rules will have a negligible additional financial impact on the state exchequer,” MP minister Kailash Vijayvargiya said while informing about Tuesday’s state cabinet meeting decisions.
Chaired by the CM Dr Mohan Yadav, the Tuesday’s cabinet meeting approved the establishment of an Electronic Manufacturing Cluster at Bandikhedi village in state capital Bhopal’s Berasia tehsil, under the centre’s EMC 2.0 project. The cluster will promote the Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) sector with world-class infrastructure and Common Facility Centres (CFCs). For the project, 210.21 acres of land has been allocated and in-principle approval for a project cost of Rs 371.95 crore granted, including Rs 146.63 crore as the centre’s share and Rs 225.32 crore as the state’s share.
The EMC 2.0 scheme will play a key role in realising the vision of Digital India and Make in India, besides providing upgraded technical infrastructure, common facilities and a strong base for the electronics industry. The project will encourage new investment, create employment, increase government revenue through taxes, strengthen the entrepreneurship ecosystem and accelerate innovation and economic growth.
The state cabinet approved the establishment of five new government Ayurvedic Medical Colleges and Wellness Centres in Narmadapuram, Morena, Balaghat, Shahdol and Sagar district, along with 1,570 posts (715 regular and 855 outsourced). This will mean that each division in the state has one Ayurvedic Medical College, strengthening Ayurveda-based healthcare and the wellness industry.
The colleges will be funded under the National AYUSH Mission, with an allocation of Rs 350 crore (Rs 70 crore for each college) in a 60:40 ratio between the centre and the state. Each campus will include a college building, a 100-bed hospital, hostels for boys and girls, residential quarters and a pharmacy building as per prescribed standards.
Aiming to promote reading, cultural and literary activities and providing well-equipped study centres in all urban local bodies, the cabinet approved the ‘Geeta Bhavan’ scheme.
The scheme will run from 2025-26 to 2029-30. The state government will provide financial support for construction, expansion and maintenance of ‘Geeta Bhavans’. Ownership will remain with the state, while new ‘Geeta Bhavans’ will also be developed under PPP models such as Hybrid Annuity Model and Service Fee-based Model.
The cabinet meeting also decided to provide scholarships for 12 months instead of the current 10 months system, for mess facilities in tribal hostels operated under the Tribal Welfare Department. The scholarships, based on student attendance, currently stand at Rs 1,650 per month for boys and Rs 1,700 per month for girls.
Also, 70 years after its establishment, the Gandhi Medical College (GMC) in Bhopal will have Department of Endocrinology, along with 20 new posts including Professor (1), Associate Professor (1), Senior Residents (2), Junior Residents (2), Senior Nursing Officers (2) and Nursing Officers (12). One dietician will also be appointed on an outsourced basis. This will strengthen super-specialty health services, improve diagnosis and treatment of hormonal disorders, expand medical education and research, and promote innovation in endocrinology.