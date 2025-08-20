Madhya Pradesh approves new civil services leave rules with expanded benefits, modern provisions

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh government led by Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav on Tuesday approved the Madhya Pradesh Civil Services (Leave) Rules 2025, aligning the state’s leave regulations with those of the central government.

The new rules which will replace the 1977 leave rules, to suit present-day requirements, include key provisions like eligibility for maternity leave for surrogate/commissioning mothers, academic cadre employees eligible for 10 days earned leave annually, 15 days paternity leave for adoption cases, child care leave extended to single male employees, half-pay leave to be credited in advance (10 days each on January 1 and July 1) and maximum limit of earned leave raised from 120 to 180 days.

“Further the new rules entail a simplified process for leave applications by seriously ill/divyang employees, allowing submission by family members and delegation of powers for leave approval. The new rules will have a negligible additional financial impact on the state exchequer,” MP minister Kailash Vijayvargiya said while informing about Tuesday’s state cabinet meeting decisions.