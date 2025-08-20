Maharashtra government inks MoUs worth Rs 42,000 crore ahead of local polls

MUMBAI: Ahead of the upcoming local body elections, the Maharashtra government has given a major push to urban infrastructure by signing eight memoranda of understanding (MoUs), paving the way for investments worth over Rs 42,000 crore and generating 25,000 jobs.
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that Maharashtra is turning into a ‘Data central capital’ and ‘capital of solar power’. He added that the huge investment is coming in both the data and solar power sectors.
“The eight MoUs have been signed with an expected investment of Rs 42,892 crores, and that will generate 25,000 jobs in the state. There is also a boost for the Hyperloop project. The big transformation is happening in the logistics, transport, and mobility sector across India, and Maharashtra is taking the big leap,” CM Devendra Fadnavis said.
As per state government data, the state inked the Rs 10,900 crore investment with Jupitar International Ltd, which will invest in Solar power projects. This said investment will generate 8308 jobs in the state. Besides, an MoU with Rochak System Pvt Ltd for setting up the data centre with the investment of Rs 2508 crore and 1000 jobs will be generated.
The state government also signed the Rs 2564 crore worth MoU with Rovision Tech Hub with the expectation of 1100 jobs generation. There are many more such firms, with the state government having signed the MoU and which will encourage to conversion of Maharashtra into a data and solar capital in India.
Moreover, CM Fadnavis, on Thursday, in a cabinet meeting, approved several infrastructure development projects that included approval of the third and fourth rail lines connecting Mumbai to Lonavala, and new 268 air-conditioned (AC) local trains for Mumbai.
The cabinet also approved the Navi Mumbai to Thane, a 25-kilometer elevated road that will connect to major suburbs and the Navi Mumbai airport and improve connectivity. Besides, it has given the green signal to the Mumbai metro line 11 that will connect a 16 Km metro line from the Gateway of India to the Wadala depot. The expected cost of this Metro 11 project is Rs 24,000 crore, and funds for this project will be raised from the Japanese Bank.