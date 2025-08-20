Maharashtra government inks MoUs worth Rs 42,000 crore ahead of local polls

MUMBAI: Ahead of the upcoming local body elections, the Maharashtra government has given a major push to urban infrastructure by signing eight memoranda of understanding (MoUs), paving the way for investments worth over Rs 42,000 crore and generating 25,000 jobs.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that Maharashtra is turning into a ‘Data central capital’ and ‘capital of solar power’. He added that the huge investment is coming in both the data and solar power sectors.

“The eight MoUs have been signed with an expected investment of Rs 42,892 crores, and that will generate 25,000 jobs in the state. There is also a boost for the Hyperloop project. The big transformation is happening in the logistics, transport, and mobility sector across India, and Maharashtra is taking the big leap,” CM Devendra Fadnavis said.

As per state government data, the state inked the Rs 10,900 crore investment with Jupitar International Ltd, which will invest in Solar power projects. This said investment will generate 8308 jobs in the state. Besides, an MoU with Rochak System Pvt Ltd for setting up the data centre with the investment of Rs 2508 crore and 1000 jobs will be generated.