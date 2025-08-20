MEA rejects Nepal’s protest over India-China trade via Lipulekh, cites historical position

NEW DELHI: India on Wednesday rejected Nepal’s objection to the resumption of border trade with China through the Lipulekh Pass, saying Kathmandu’s territorial claims are “neither justified nor based on historical facts.”

Responding to media queries on remarks by Nepal’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Indian foreign ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “Our position in this regard has been consistent and clear. Border trade between India and China through Lipulekh Pass had commenced in 1954 and has been going on for decades.”

He said trade through the Himalayan pass had been disrupted in recent years due to the COVID-19 pandemic and other factors, and was now being resumed by mutual agreement between India and China.

Nepal has objected to the move, claiming Lipulekh as part of its territory—a position India has consistently contested.

“As regards territorial claims, our position remains that such claims are neither justified nor based on historical facts and evidence. Any unilateral artificial enlargement of territorial claims is untenable,” Jaiswal said.

While rejecting Nepal’s claim, India reiterated its willingness to engage with Kathmandu. “India remains open to constructive interaction with Nepal on resolving agreed outstanding boundary issues through dialogue and diplomacy,” Jaiswal said.