Online gaming industry urges Amit Shah to halt proposed ban on real-money skill games

NEW DELHI: Industry bodies representing India’s online skill gaming sector have written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking his “urgent intervention” against a reported draft Bill that proposes banning all real-money games, including those based on skill.

In a joint letter, the federations warned that such a blanket prohibition would be a “death knell” for the industry, destroying jobs and pushing crores of users towards illegal offshore betting and gambling platforms.

The letter, dated 19 August, was sent on behalf of the All India Gaming Federation (AIGF), the E-Gaming Federation (EGF), and the Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports (FIFS).

It stated that the online skill gaming industry is a “sunrise sector” with an enterprise valuation exceeding ₹2 lakh crore and annual revenue of over ₹31,000 crore. The sector contributes more than ₹20,000 crore annually in direct and indirect taxes and is projected to grow at a 20% compound annual growth rate (CAGR), potentially doubling by 2028.

The number of Indian online gamers has grown from 36 crore in 2020 to over 50 crore in 2024. The letter also noted that the industry had attracted foreign direct investment (FDI) worth more than ₹25,000 crore as of June 2022 and currently supports over two lakh direct and indirect jobs.

“Such a blanket prohibition would strike a death knell for this legitimate, job-creating industry and would cause serious harm to Indian users and citizens. This Bill, if passed, will shut down regulated and responsible Indian platforms, driving crores of players into the hands of illegal matka networks, offshore gambling websites, and fly-by-night operators who operate without safeguards, consumer protections, or taxation,” the industry bodies stated.