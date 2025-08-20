PM reaches out to Opposition for Radhakrishnan win

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday appealed to all parties, including the Opposition, to unanimously elect the NDA’s candidate, C P Radhakrishnan, as the next Vice President.

After felicitating the NDA nominee at the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting, he highlighted the public life of Radhakrishnan from his early days in the RSS to holding a gubernatorial post.

Introducing him to the MPs, Modi highlighted their long-standing relationship, saying, “We have been friends for more than 40 years and have been friends since the time our hair was black.”

He described Radhakrishnan as a simple, down-to-earth individual. The PM, in a lighter vein, remarked, “He is a simple and easy-going person and won’t play politics”.

In his address, Modi also brought up the Indus Waters Treaty and strongly criticised then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru for signing the agreement with Pakistan without consulting either Parliament or his Cabinet.

Sources said the PM questioned how Nehru ignored the country’s interests for the sake of personal ambition while signing the treaty with Pakistan, allowing over 80% of the waters to be used by Pakistan. Following the Pahalgam terror attack, the Modi government put the treaty in abeyance.