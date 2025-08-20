Punjab: BSF steps up border vigil as floods submerge villages in Ferozepur and Fazilka districts

CHANDIGARH: The Border Security Force (BSF) has stepped up vigil along the Indo-Pak international border following inundation caused by floodwaters in Ferozepur and Fazilka districts of Punjab due to a surging Sutluj river.
Both, boat and foot patrolling has been intensified following a breach in dhusi bandh. Sources said that over 15,000 acres of farmland in approximately 45 villages remain submerged.
As per information, the dhusi bandh built on the Sutlej river in Pakistan collapsed on Tuesday and the authorities there were trying to repair it.
Water from the Sutluj river has engulfed border villages of Gatti Rajo Ke (situated on the zero line), Nihala Lavera, Dheera Ghara, Kutabdeen Wala, Ruknewala and Kamala Bodla in Ferozepur district. All these villages remain marooned. The floodwaters have also marooned the Satpal Border Out Post (BoP) of the BSF. The jawans tried to stop the gushing water by putting sand bags around the BoP.
Moreover, water has surrounded villages such as Mohar Jamsher, Dona Nanka and Teja Rohella, in fazilka district. The fields in these village are submerged in water.
Sources pointed out that due to flooding, the border fencing has been damaged at a few places thereby raising concern about possible infiltration and smuggling. In order to deal with this situation the BSF has ramped up patrols and held special meetings with local police and villagers.
The rising water levels in the Pong Dam and the opening of floodgates at Bhakra Dam on Tuesday have also raised anxiety of the villagers living along the border.
In Dhiraghara village schools have been closed. In Bandala village, the locals have temporarily reinforced the embankments. Another big problem for the villagers is to find fodder for their livestock. The fear of vector-borne diseases is also looming large. The medical and veterinary teams have been directed to reach the affected villages to provide chlorine tablets and antiseptics to the residents to protect them from the vector-borne diseases.
Sources said that as per the schedule issued by the Senior Design Engineer, Water Regulation, BBMB Nangal, the floodgates of the dam were opened at 3 pm. The release of water was gradually increased up to three feet by 5 pm. The BBMB has directed officials to strictly follow the plan to ensure the water release process remains safe and smooth.
Sources said that about 45,000 cusecs water has been released on Tuesday from the Bhakra dam to bring the water level down to 1662 feet. Out of this 22,000 cusecs released in the natural flow of the river and remaining 23,000 cusecs released in Nangal Hydel canal that later connects with Bhakra main line and Anandpur Sahib hydel canal which ultimately joins Sutlej river near Kiratpur Sahib.
Sources further said that the as on August 19, the water level at Bhakra Dam should be 1662 feet. But it was 1665 feet this time. There is also prediction of heavy rains in the catchment areas of the dam on the Sutlej river on August 24 and 25.
"The water level at the Bhakra Dam was 1,665 feet on Tuesday. This is 35 feet higher than the corresponding period last year. The water inflow was over 70,500 cusecs as against the 43,500 cusecs of last year, ‘’ said an officer and added that the water level in the Pong Dam is 1,382 feet, 28 feet higher than last year, the inflow is 1.29 lakh cusecs and 18,000 cusecs of water is being released from the dam to manage the level.
He added, "With the heavy rainfall in the past week, the water inflow in both Bhakra and Pong dams was alarmingly high. The BBMB had thus decided to release excess water through the floodgates to ensure the safety of the dams. For the next few days, the controlled release of water would continue to keep the water in the reservoirs at a safe level. The board is continuously monitoring the situation.’’
The BBMB had issued a warning to people residing in Bela region that falls inside the river bed of Sutlej and people residing on banks of river to avoid venturing near the river.
Fazilka MLA Narinder Pal Singh Sawna, accompanied by officials, visited Muhar Khiva and Muhar Jamsher. He reached the villages with green fodder for cattle breeders. Sawna assured all possible help from the government. He said that the entire district administration has been engaged in relief work. He also reviewed the embankment being erected there.
He said that instructions have been given to the officials to get the work of the Gardawari done as soon as possible so that the affected people can get compensation. He listened to the grievances of the villagers and assured them that the government would find a permanent solution to the recurring problem caused by floods.