Punjab: BSF steps up border vigil as floods submerge villages in Ferozepur and Fazilka districts

CHANDIGARH: The Border Security Force (BSF) has stepped up vigil along the Indo-Pak international border following inundation caused by floodwaters in Ferozepur and Fazilka districts of Punjab due to a surging Sutluj river.

Both, boat and foot patrolling has been intensified following a breach in dhusi bandh. Sources said that over 15,000 acres of farmland in approximately 45 villages remain submerged.

As per information, the dhusi bandh built on the Sutlej river in Pakistan collapsed on Tuesday and the authorities there were trying to repair it.

Water from the Sutluj river has engulfed border villages of Gatti Rajo Ke (situated on the zero line), Nihala Lavera, Dheera Ghara, Kutabdeen Wala, Ruknewala and Kamala Bodla in Ferozepur district. All these villages remain marooned. The floodwaters have also marooned the Satpal Border Out Post (BoP) of the BSF. The jawans tried to stop the gushing water by putting sand bags around the BoP.

Moreover, water has surrounded villages such as Mohar Jamsher, Dona Nanka and Teja Rohella, in fazilka district. The fields in these village are submerged in water.

Sources pointed out that due to flooding, the border fencing has been damaged at a few places thereby raising concern about possible infiltration and smuggling. In order to deal with this situation the BSF has ramped up patrols and held special meetings with local police and villagers.

The rising water levels in the Pong Dam and the opening of floodgates at Bhakra Dam on Tuesday have also raised anxiety of the villagers living along the border.

In Dhiraghara village schools have been closed. In Bandala village, the locals have temporarily reinforced the embankments. Another big problem for the villagers is to find fodder for their livestock. The fear of vector-borne diseases is also looming large. The medical and veterinary teams have been directed to reach the affected villages to provide chlorine tablets and antiseptics to the residents to protect them from the vector-borne diseases.