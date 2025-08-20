Tejashwi says Rahul will be INDIA bloc face in ’29 elections

PATNA: LoP in Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Prasad Yadav on Tuesday pledged his support for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as the Prime Minister after the next Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking at a public meeting in Nawada during Rahul’s Vote Adhikar Yatra, Yadav said Rahul had given “sleepless nights” to PM Narendra Modi and urged people to make him PM.

Tejashwi attacked the NDA, calling it a “khatara” (rickety) government that has ruled Bihar for two decades. He said the youth are determined to end their misrule in the upcoming Assembly polls. RJD has been projecting Tejashwi as the Opposition’s chief ministerial face, though Congress and Rahul have avoided making such a declaration.

Rahul, joined by CPI-ML leader Dipankar Bhattacharya, VIP chief Mukesh Sahani and Bihar Congress president Rajesh Kumar, alleged a “partnership” between the BJP and the Election Commission to steal votes. He warned that voter rights were being snatched and linked the issue to policies favouring industrialists Adani and Ambani.