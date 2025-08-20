TMC alleges Centre is bringing new bills to topple state governments via CBI, ED

NEW DELHI: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs on Wednesday accused the government of introducing new bills aimed at allowing the CBI and ED to "directly topple" state governments.

The remarks came as the government prepared to introduce three bills in Parliament on Wednesday, proposing the removal of a Prime Minister, Union Minister, Chief Minister, or a Minister of a State or Union Territory if they are arrested or detained on serious criminal charges for 30 consecutive days.

Under the proposed legislation, if any such person is arrested and held in custody for 30 consecutive days for offences carrying a minimum jail term of five years, they would automatically lose their position on the 31st day.

The bills in question are:

The Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2025

The Constitution (One Hundred and Thirtieth Amendment) Bill, 2025

The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2025

Criticising the proposed laws, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Saket Gokhale accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of seeking "new tricks" to destabilise opposition-led state governments.