TMC alleges Centre is bringing new bills to topple state governments via CBI, ED

NEW DELHI: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs on Wednesday accused the government of introducing new bills aimed at allowing the CBI and ED to "directly topple" state governments.
The remarks came as the government prepared to introduce three bills in Parliament on Wednesday, proposing the removal of a Prime Minister, Union Minister, Chief Minister, or a Minister of a State or Union Territory if they are arrested or detained on serious criminal charges for 30 consecutive days.
Under the proposed legislation, if any such person is arrested and held in custody for 30 consecutive days for offences carrying a minimum jail term of five years, they would automatically lose their position on the 31st day.
The bills in question are:
The Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2025
The Constitution (One Hundred and Thirtieth Amendment) Bill, 2025
The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2025
Criticising the proposed laws, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Saket Gokhale accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of seeking "new tricks" to destabilise opposition-led state governments.
Posting on X, Gokhale wrote:
"When vote-chori is exposed, Modi-Shah are looking for new tricks. A new bill is being brought today to allow the CBI and ED to directly topple state governments for the BJP."
"A person is a criminal only when convicted by a court of law. Until then, they are merely an 'accused'. You cannot remove a CM or minister based on mere accusation. Arrest by Modi-Shah's central agencies is not proof of guilt."
He further claimed: "In the last 11 years, there have been zero arrests of Union or State ministers from the BJP. All arrests have targeted opposition leaders."
TMC Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra also criticised the bill, stating that it undermines both the federal structure and judicial process.
"Opposition predictions come true – Constitution being changed by BJP with only 240 MPs. The new bill bypasses both the federal structure and the judiciary. The Union government can now use the ED and CBI to arrest an elected opposition CM on fabricated charges and remove them without a court conviction," she said in a post on X.
TMC Rajya Sabha Leader Derek O'Brien added, "In the dead of night, more stunts from the shaky 239-seat Modi coalition as they look for more ways to mock and disrupt Parliament."
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to move a motion in the Lok Sabha to refer the three bills to a Joint Committee of Parliament.