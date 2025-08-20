Transgender doctor can change name and gender from male to female: HC

Justice A Guneshwar Sharma, in an order, directed the authorities to issue fresh education certificates under the new name (Beoncy Laishram) and gender (female) in place of the original birth name ‘Boboi Laishram’ and gender as ‘male’ in terms of the provision of Sections 6, 7, 10 & 20 of the Transgender Act, 2019 and Rule 2(d) read with Annexure-I of the Transgender Rules, 2020 and on the basis of certificates issued by District Magistrate, Imphal West under the provision of Sections 6 & 7 of the Transgender Act, 2019 within a period of one month.

“In all existing act/bye-laws/rules/regulations of any establishment within the meaning of Section 2(b) of the Act within the territory of State of Manipur, the provisions of Sections 6 & 7 of the Right of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019 shall be incorporated,” the court ordered.

It did not find any merit in the argument that the correction and updating of the name and gender should start from the matriculation certificate and only then, the new particular of the petitioner can be updated in the Class-12 certificate. Laishram, the first recorded doctor from the transgender community in the Northeast, was overjoyed. “This landmark judgment will ease similar problems being faced by transpeople,” she said.