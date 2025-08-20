Unwilling to marry man of family’s choice, woman lawyer planned mysterious disappearance from train

BHOPAL: Unwilling to buckle under family pressure to marry the man of their choice, a Madhya Pradesh-based young advocate, Archana Tiwari, who aspired to become a civil judge, masterminded her own disappearance from on board a train on August 7.

12 days after she disappeared and went underground in the Nepalese capital Kathmandu with the help of a close friend, Saransh Jokchand, who wanted to make a big in drone business, and Saransh's alleged fraudster friend Tejindar Singh, the 29-year-old advocate has been found near the Indo-Nepal border in UP's Lakhimpur district and brought to Bhopal on Wednesday.

On August 7, the young advocate, who was travelling from her workplace in Indore to home city Katni for Raksha Bandhan in the B3 coach of the 18233 Indore-Bilaspur Narmada Express train didn’t reach home on August 8, after which a missing persons complaint was filed by her family at the government railway police (GRP-Katni). The investigation was transferred the next day to the GRP-Rani Kamlapati station of Bhopal.

With Archana's bag and some other things being found on her train's seat, the GRP police first started working on the theory of the woman having fallen from the train, despite its chances being low in the crowded AC-3 compartment.