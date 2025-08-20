UP's disqualified MLA Abbas Ansari gets reprieve from Allahabad HC in hate speech case

LUCKNOW: The Allahabad High Court has granted major relief to Abbas Ansari, the disqualified MLA from Mau Sadar and son of gangster-turned-politician late Mukhtar Ansari, by setting aside the lower court's order in the hate speech case on Wednesday. The Mau MLA, who had earlier lost his assembly membership after a conviction, will now be reinstated following the High Court order.

The Mau MP/MLA Court had sentenced Ansari to two-year imprisonment on May 31, 2024, in connection with the alleged hate speech delivered by him at a public rally during the 2022 state assembly election campaign. Ansari had contested the 2022 UP Assembly polls on a Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) ticket, then in alliance with the Samajwadi Party.

His election agent Mansoor, was sentenced to six months in jail, while younger brother, Umar, was acquitted. Both Abbas Ansari and Mansoor were fined Rs 2,000 each.

Following the conviction, the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Secretariat had immediately terminated his membership on June 1 and declared his Mau Assembly seat vacant, invoking Section 8(3) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951. The Secretariat also forwarded a recommendation for a by-election to the Election Commission of India.