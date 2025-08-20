Nation

Woman among four labourers killed, five injured in accident in Rajasthan's Bundi

The incident took place at around 4.30 am on Wednesday near the Sutada village under the Dabi police station area.
Representational image.
Representational image. (File Photo | AP)
PTI
KOTA: A van carrying labourers collided with an unidentified vehicle, leaving four labourers, including a woman, dead on the spot and five others seriously injured on NH-27 in Rajasthan's Bundi district on Wednesday, officials said.

The incident took place at around 4.30 am on Wednesday near the Sutada village under the Dabi police station area, when the vehicle carrying labourers from Rajasthan's Baran and different parts of Madhya Pradesh to Rajsamand collided with an unidentified heavy vehicle, officials said.

Identity and further details of the deceased and injured are being gathered, they said.

