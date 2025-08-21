4 district magistrates refute Akhilesh Yadav’s charges of irregularities in voters’ list

LUCKNOW: Following Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's complaint over irregularities in electoral rolls in various districts of Uttar Pradesh, the Election Commission of India (ECI) directed district magistrates to scrutinise voter lists to determine if wrongful deletions had occurred, as alleged.

The district magistrates of Kasganj, Jaunpur, Barabanki, and Lucknow completed their probe and, in posts on microblogging platform X, dismissed Yadav’s claims as baseless and misleading. Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, during a press conference, had stated that the commission had not received any affidavits from Uttar Pradesh or from Akhilesh Yadav.

Replying to the CEC’s statement, the SP chief, while distributing copies of affidavits to media persons in the Parliament complex, said that the affidavits were filed with ECI alleging large-scale voter deletions and irregularities in Uttar Pradesh during the 2022 assembly polls. He claimed that nearly 18,000 affidavits had been prepared and submitted within the deadline given to him after he received a notice from the poll body.

The affidavits, according to Yadav, were related to anomalies in assembly segments such as Amapur, Bakshi Ka Talab, Jaunpur Sadar and Kursi. He also claimed that those documented cases of voter deletions, which, he alleged, were carried out in a targeted manner against certain communities.