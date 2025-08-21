Bills for removal of PM, CMs, ministers held for 30 days move to 'weaken democracy': Mayawati

LUCKNOW: BSP supremo Mayawati on Thursday termed the 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill a move to "weaken democracy" and urged the central government to reconsider the legislation.

"The 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill, brought by the central government in Parliament yesterday (Wednesday) amidst a huge uproar, clearly appears to be one that weakens democracy in the country's current political climate," the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister posted on 'X'.

"The public fears that ruling parties will mostly misuse it for their own gain, selfishness, and animosity. Therefore, our party does not agree with this Bill at all.

It would be appropriate for the government to reconsider it in the interest of the country's democracy and the Constitution," the post added.