BJP, AAP clash in Punjab as state government halts saffron party’s welfare camps over data misuse row

CHANDIGARH: The Bharatiya Janata Party and Aam Aadmi Party are at loggerheads in Punjab, as the mega outreach programme ‘BJP De Sewadaar Aa Gaye Ne Thuade Dwar’ started by the BJP in rural areas of the state to enrol locals in central government schemes such as Ayushman Bharat and PM-Kisan has been shut down by the AAP-led state government.

The state government alleged that private operators were illegally collecting personal data of residents.

As per the advertisement issued by the BJP, people were being enrolled under Awas Yojana (Housing Scheme), Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN), Ayushman Bharat (Health Insurance Scheme), E-Shram Card, Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma Yojana, pensions (NSAP – Widow, Disability, Old Age), Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana and under Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (Girl Child Support Programme).

Sources said the programme was launched on May 20 and that 1.57 lakh people had been enrolled in different schemes, as per their eligibility. These camps, set up in 39 constituencies, were to be expanded to 50 constituencies in the next few days.

The BJP had hired a few professionals, who the party claims were party workers with laptops and KYC documents, to enrol state residents into various central schemes. The party also said that records of enrolled beneficiaries were maintained, and fees ranging from Rs 30 to Rs 40 for certain schemes were borne from its own kitty.

A delegation of the BJP led by its state working president Ashwani Sharma met Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria today and submitted a memorandum requesting his intervention to prevent harassment of BJP workers, volunteers and villagers during these camps held on central welfare schemes.

“We wish to draw your kind attention towards the continuous and deliberate harassment being inflicted upon our workers, volunteers, and the innocent inhabitants of several villages across Punjab, where awareness camps have been initiated to spread vital information about Central Government welfare schemes. It is deeply regrettable that the Punjab Government has repeatedly attempted to create obstacles in this noble cause. In almost every camp, the state police and local administration have intervened to stop BJP workers and volunteers from providing information," the memorandum stated.