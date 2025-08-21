BJP, AAP clash in Punjab as state government halts saffron party’s welfare camps over data misuse row

CHANDIGARH: The Bharatiya Janata Party and Aam Aadmi Party are at loggerheads in Punjab, as the mega outreach programme ‘BJP De Sewadaar Aa Gaye Ne Thuade Dwar’ started by the BJP in rural areas of the state to enrol locals in central government schemes such as Ayushman Bharat and PM-Kisan has been shut down by the AAP-led state government.
The state government alleged that private operators were illegally collecting personal data of residents.
As per the advertisement issued by the BJP, people were being enrolled under Awas Yojana (Housing Scheme), Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN), Ayushman Bharat (Health Insurance Scheme), E-Shram Card, Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma Yojana, pensions (NSAP – Widow, Disability, Old Age), Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana and under Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (Girl Child Support Programme).
Sources said the programme was launched on May 20 and that 1.57 lakh people had been enrolled in different schemes, as per their eligibility. These camps, set up in 39 constituencies, were to be expanded to 50 constituencies in the next few days.
The BJP had hired a few professionals, who the party claims were party workers with laptops and KYC documents, to enrol state residents into various central schemes. The party also said that records of enrolled beneficiaries were maintained, and fees ranging from Rs 30 to Rs 40 for certain schemes were borne from its own kitty.
A delegation of the BJP led by its state working president Ashwani Sharma met Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria today and submitted a memorandum requesting his intervention to prevent harassment of BJP workers, volunteers and villagers during these camps held on central welfare schemes.
“We wish to draw your kind attention towards the continuous and deliberate harassment being inflicted upon our workers, volunteers, and the innocent inhabitants of several villages across Punjab, where awareness camps have been initiated to spread vital information about Central Government welfare schemes. It is deeply regrettable that the Punjab Government has repeatedly attempted to create obstacles in this noble cause. In almost every camp, the state police and local administration have intervened to stop BJP workers and volunteers from providing information," the memorandum stated.
"This disruption is being justified on two pretexts: firstly, that prior permission from the Deputy Commissioner/SOM is required, and secondly, that parties are allegedly collecting personal data of the inhabitants,’’ it added.
It further read: “It is respectfully submitted that no such permission is mandated under any law for awareness programmes of this nature, and the allegation regarding data collection is false, baseless, and politically motivated. Further, the volunteers and workers engaged in these camps hold valid Common Service Centre (CSC) IDs. Hence, there is no illegality in the conduct of such programmes. The underlying reason for such obstruction appears to be political vendetta and fear of the rising popularity of the BJP in Punjab. Instead of allowing welfare information to reach the poor, the marginalised, and the SC/ST communities, the ruling party is using state machinery to suppress legitimate and democratic activities of our workers.”
“Instead of extending cooperation, the Punjab Government is victimising them and thereby depriving citizens of their rightful benefits,” the memorandum said.
It added that the BJP had “most humbly and firmly” requested the Governor to direct the state government to desist from harassing BJP workers, volunteers, and local inhabitants who were voluntarily participating in awareness programmes. The party also urged that no obstruction be created in the organisation of such camps, which it said were meant for the welfare of the poor, farmers, and SC/ST communities.
The memorandum further sought the Governor’s intervention to “safeguard the democratic rights of the people of Punjab, so that they can freely access information and avail benefits of Union Government welfare initiatives without fear or intimidation.”
The state police today detained saffron party leaders from various camps that were being organised across Punjab. BJP leader Pritpal Sharma was detained from one such camp at Sukhna Ablu village in the Gidderbaha Assembly segment. His wife, a PCS officer, is currently posted in Fazilka district.
Pritpal, in a live video on Facebook, said, “The camp was set up to facilitate poor people, but the state government has stooped so low that it is detaining people like me.”
BJP leader and former Lok Sabha MP Sushil Rinku, along with two party workers, was also detained as he had gone to supervise arrangements for the camp at Khurdpur village of Adampur. Rinku went live on social media during the incident.
In Shahkot area of Jalandhar, ex-MLA KD Bhandari was detained while he had gone to attend the camp at Roopewal Mandi.
Meanwhile, SAS Nagar District BJP President Sanjeev Vashisht and workers were detained during the outreach programme at Nagla village. Similarly, BJP Ludhiana District Rural President Sunny Kainth and his workers were also detained as they prepared to attend the camp.
A state government spokesperson, however, said, “The government has received credible reports that certain private operators are illegally collecting personal data of local residents, allegedly on behalf of political parties. Under the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023 (DPDP Act), any collection or use of personal data without consent is a punishable offence. The local police have been directed to take strict penal action against those engaged in such unlawful activities.”
“The government has learned that several individuals who shared their personal data were later targeted in scams and banking frauds, including incidents where phone numbers and OTPs were misused to siphon off money. The government, therefore, strongly urges citizens not to share their personal information with unauthorised persons or agencies, as it may be misused at any stage. Citizens are advised to remain vigilant and immediately report any such illegal activity to the authorities,” he said.
In another statement, a Punjab Police spokesperson said, “The Punjab Police has formed several teams to investigate the camps which are allegedly collecting the personal information of individuals in the name of government schemes. The inquiries have been instituted after receipt of complaints stating that personal data of citizens is being collected by unauthorised persons who are holding camps, making the personal data vulnerable to thefts and fraud. It has also been reported that forms are being filled up at these camps.”
“The District Police Authorities have instructed the inquiry teams to join concerned persons in the inquiries, visit the alleged places of holding camps and conduct investigations following law,” he added.
The spokesperson appealed to citizens not to share their personal data, including Aadhaar details, with unauthorised individuals and instead access government schemes directly online or through authorised mechanisms. He added that Government Suvidha Centres are facilitating citizens wishing to enrol themselves in government schemes or download beneficiary cards, available after authentication of the applicant’s identity from the database.