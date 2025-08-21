Drug users in Haryana switch to pharmaceutical drugs; Cases, convictions on the rise

CHANDIGARH: Data reveals that the drug users in Haryana are more inclined to pharmaceutical drugs as they are reportedly crushing and injecting tablets such as Tramadol, Tapentadol and Pregabalin. To cut down the supply lines of narcotics, 2,161 cases have been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and 3,629 persons have been arrested this year from January to July, enforcement figures shared by the Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau (HSNCB) showed.

The number of First Information Reports (FIRs) registered went up by 6.9 per cent from the 2,022 FIRs registered in the same period last year. The number of accused arrested also went up 35.2 per cent this year, from 2,684 persons arrested last year.

Apart from this, 267 commercial quantity cases were registered this year, compared to 238 cases last year, and 1,493 intermediate quantity cases were registered, compared to 1,142 in 2024. The number of inter-state arrests rose to 293 from 175 last year.

The number of preventive detentions cases increased to 39 this year, from eight cases reported last year. There were 1,030 multi-accused cases this year, compared to 574 in the previous year.