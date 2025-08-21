Drug users in Haryana switch to pharmaceutical drugs; Cases, convictions on the rise

CHANDIGARH: Data reveals that the drug users in Haryana are more inclined to pharmaceutical drugs as they are reportedly crushing and injecting tablets such as Tramadol, Tapentadol and Pregabalin. To cut down the supply lines of narcotics, 2,161 cases have been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and 3,629 persons have been arrested this year from January to July, enforcement figures shared by the Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau (HSNCB) showed.
The number of First Information Reports (FIRs) registered went up by 6.9 per cent from the 2,022 FIRs registered in the same period last year. The number of accused arrested also went up 35.2 per cent this year, from 2,684 persons arrested last year.
Apart from this, 267 commercial quantity cases were registered this year, compared to 238 cases last year, and 1,493 intermediate quantity cases were registered, compared to 1,142 in 2024. The number of inter-state arrests rose to 293 from 175 last year.
The number of preventive detentions cases increased to 39 this year, from eight cases reported last year. There were 1,030 multi-accused cases this year, compared to 574 in the previous year.
"Yet challenges remain. The convictions in commercial quantity cases dropped from 72.72 per cent last year to 56.75 per cent this year, raising concerns over trial follow-through," said an officer. He stressed that prosecution is being strengthened.
DGP of Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau (HSNCB), OP Singh said that for about 40 per cent of the NDPS Act cases, it has come to light during investigation that they were in some way or the other related to pharmaceutical drugs.
"These numbers show that our grip on the supply network is tightening. We are targeting traffickers at every level, from local peddlers to interstate cartels," he said. He further said that the intensified crackdown on narcotics has cut the supply lines, but the squeeze is pushing addicts toward dangerous substitutes. "Improvised drug substitutes like injecting crushed tablets are not only hazardous, but they can be lethal. The misuse of such medicines can stop the heart instantly,’’ he added.
Sources added that with narcotics harder to obtain, drug addicts are now reportedly crushing and injecting tablets such as Tramadol, Tapentadol and Pregabalin. Medical experts say this misuse can trigger blood clotting, cardiac arrest, and sudden death within minutes.
The HSNCB is coupling enforcement with prevention. Between January and July this year, 698 awareness programs were held, reaching over 1.15 lakh participants. 4,270 villages were covered under the sports for youth program, as 2.8 lakh youth were engaged. The bureau maintained that the drug war is not just about seizures but also about protecting citizens from dangerous improvisations born of scarcity.