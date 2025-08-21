‘Embezzled ₹35 lakh from me’: Dehradun man dies by suicide, names BJP Yuva Morcha leader

DEHRADUN: An incident of death by suicide in Uttarakhand’s capital Dehradun has sent shockwaves across the state after 32- year-old Jitendra Negi recorded a video blaming a BJP youth leader for his death.

The video, which went viral shortly after, prompted a swift response from the ruling party. Negi, who hails from Talasari village in Pauri district, was found dead in his car in Doiwala’s Bhaniyawala area on Thursday morning, reportedly having shot himself around 4 am.

Before his demise, Negi posted a video message on social media explicitly naming Himanshu Chamoli, State Secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), responsible for his death.

In an alleged suicide note, the deceased, reportedly burdened by heavy personal debt, cautioned others against trusting Chamoli. He alleged Chamoli defrauded him of Rs 35 lakh, which Negi said he had borrowed from several people.

“Himanshu embezzled 35 lakh rupees from me,” Negi stated in the video, alleging the money was used for a news portal, a Mercedes car, mobile phones for Chamoli and his wife worth Rs 2-3 lakh, and the setup of a news channel office.

Negi also claimed Chamoli invoked the name of Chief Minister’s OSD to take money and even extorted funds from his family.

He further alleged that while land agreements were made in his name, Chamoli later distanced himself, leaving Negi burdened with liabilities.

Police reached the scene with a forensic team and have launched an investigation. According to police sources, Chamoli has been arrested and is being questioned.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister’s Office issued a clarification stating: “No OSD by the name of Himanshu Chamoli is appointed in the Chief Minister’s Office, nor has any government order or appointment letter been issued in this regard.”

In a press release, the BJYM said Chamoli had been “relieved from his post as State Secretary of the Yuva Morcha with immediate effect” on the directions of the Uttarakhand BJP State President.