First consignment of Garhwali apples from Uttarakhand exported to Dubai

DEHRADUN: In a landmark stride towards globalizing Uttarakhand's agricultural produce, the first trial consignment of 1.2 metric tons of Garhwali 'King Rot' apples was flagged off from Dehradun for Dubai on Thursday.

The momentous dispatch was formally launched by Union Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal.

This pioneering shipment, facilitated by the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) under the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India, marks a significant step in linking Uttarakhand's farmers directly to international markets.

The experience gained from this trial will further refine cold chain management, post-harvest operations, and logistical frameworks, with future expansion targeting South-East Asia and Europe.

Addressing stakeholders, Secretary Sunil Barthwal underscored the critical importance of "diversifying India’s agri-export basket and bringing unique, regional products like Garhwali apples to international consumers."

He lauded the collaborative efforts of APEDA, the Government of Uttarakhand, exporters, and farmer groups for making this historic export possible.

The Secretary highlighted the Central Government's robust efforts to boost farmers' income by promoting organic farming, value addition, and exports of agricultural and processed food products to developed and high-value markets. He pointed to immense export potential from Uttarakhand, including Basmati rice, millets, Rajma, spices, aromatic plants, honey, and various fruits and vegetables like kiwi, mango, litchi, peach, beans, peas, bitter gourd, and potato.