First consignment of Garhwali apples from Uttarakhand exported to Dubai

DEHRADUN: In a landmark stride towards globalizing Uttarakhand's agricultural produce, the first trial consignment of 1.2 metric tons of Garhwali 'King Rot' apples was flagged off from Dehradun for Dubai on Thursday.
The momentous dispatch was formally launched by Union Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal.
This pioneering shipment, facilitated by the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) under the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India, marks a significant step in linking Uttarakhand's farmers directly to international markets.
The experience gained from this trial will further refine cold chain management, post-harvest operations, and logistical frameworks, with future expansion targeting South-East Asia and Europe.
Addressing stakeholders, Secretary Sunil Barthwal underscored the critical importance of "diversifying India’s agri-export basket and bringing unique, regional products like Garhwali apples to international consumers."
He lauded the collaborative efforts of APEDA, the Government of Uttarakhand, exporters, and farmer groups for making this historic export possible.
The Secretary highlighted the Central Government's robust efforts to boost farmers' income by promoting organic farming, value addition, and exports of agricultural and processed food products to developed and high-value markets. He pointed to immense export potential from Uttarakhand, including Basmati rice, millets, Rajma, spices, aromatic plants, honey, and various fruits and vegetables like kiwi, mango, litchi, peach, beans, peas, bitter gourd, and potato.
To provide closer support to farmers and exporters, APEDA will soon establish a regional office in Dehradun. The Authority’s roadmap for Uttarakhand includes promoting exports of the state’s millets, organic products, pulses, citrus fruits, kiwi, herbs, and medicinal plants. APEDA is also facilitating organic certification and GI tagging to enhance global recognition and competitiveness, alongside signing MoUs with international retail chains like Lulu Group for export trials of regional products.
Beyond export promotion, APEDA is also championing sustainable farming practices through plantation drives, in collaboration with the Centre for Aromatic Plants, Dehradun. A pilot project in Pauri district saw 2,200 Timru plants being cultivated, fostering future export possibilities.
In FY 2024-25, APEDA-scheduled products contributed Rs 2,43,004.89 crore to India’s total exports, with Uttarakhand accounting for Rs 201 crore. While jaggery, confectionery, and guar gum have been primary exports, rapid diversification into fresh fruits, millets, and organic products is now underway, promising a new era for Uttarakhand's agricultural economy.