Ghaziabad woman alleges dowry harassment, pressure to maintain body like Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi

A woman in Ghaziabad has filed a police complaint against her husband and in-laws, accusing them of dowry harassment and mental and physical abuse. She also claimed she was pressured to maintain a physique like Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi.

According to the complaint, the woman was married six months ago, with her family reportedly spending over Rs 76 lakh on the wedding. Despite this, she alleges that her husband, a physical education teacher in a government school, constantly body-shamed her, calling her 'fat and ugly,' and demanded she exercise for three hours daily.

Failure to comply, she claimed, resulted in food deprivation.

The woman further accused her in-laws of forcing her to take an abortion pill, leading to a miscarriage.

She also alleged that her husband frequently watched inappropriate content online and was a habitual womaniser.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Saloni Agarwal confirmed the registration of an FIR at the women’s police station. "The complainant has made serious allegations including dowry harassment, coercion, and physical assault. An investigation is underway," said Agarwal.

(With inputs from PTI)