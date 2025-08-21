GoM backs Centre's proposal to scrap 12% and 28% GST slabs

NEW DELHI: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Thursday said that the Group of Ministers (GoM) has extended its support to the Centre's proposals to eliminate the 12 per cent and 28 per cent slabs under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) structure.

"We have supported the two proposals by the Govt of India of scrapping GST slabs of 12 per cent and 28 per cent," Choudhary said after attending a meeting of the Group of Ministers (GoM) with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

He added that while all states participated in the discussions and offered suggestions, a few had some observations.

"Everyone made suggestions over the proposals made by the Centre. Some states have a few observations. This has been referred to the GST Council. The Council will make a decision," Choudhary said.

According to Choudhary, the proposal to remove the two slabs was deliberated upon during the meeting and received general support.

