Gujarat unveils ambitious district planning reforms: GARC Report proposes major overhaul

AHMEDABAD: In a landmark move aimed at decentralising development and strengthening grassroots governance, the Gujarat Administrative Reforms Commission (GARC) on Thursday submitted its fourth report to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, outlining sweeping reforms to overhaul the district planning system.

Chaired by former Union Finance Secretary Dr Hasmukh Adhia, the report recommends a complete structural shift in how planning decisions are made at the district level with a focus on empowering elected representatives and significantly enhancing local development funds.

Key Highlights

Massive Budget Expansion: The report proposes a seven to eight-fold increase in district planning budgets over the next five years translating to nearly Rs 10,000 crore in additional annual funding.

Dissolution of District Planning Boards: The existing five-decade-old boards would be replaced by constitutionally mandated District Planning Committees (DPCs), in line with the 73rd Constitutional Amendment. These new bodies would be led by elected members, ensuring more participatory and accountable governance.

Seven-Point Reform Agenda: The Adhia-led panel outlined a comprehensive seven-point reform package to address longstanding inefficiencies

Unified Taluka Planning Committees: A single platform to clear all local schemes and funds, avoiding duplication.

Simplified Policy Framework: Consolidation of existing Government Resolutions into one unified order for decentralised planning.

Fixed Planning Calendar: Beginning consultations at the village level by June–July, with final approvals before fiscal year-end. GIS-Based Monitoring: Introduction of a geo-tagged, public dashboard system directly linked to the state’s financial architecture.

Grant & Staffing Rationalisation: Merging of smaller schemes, apprenticeship models, and deployment of retired professionals to ease staffing crunches.

Enhanced Accountability: Social audits, collector-led reviews, and performance awards to drive transparent implementation.

New ‘Backward Taluka’ Index: A modern classification system based on 45 Human Development Indicators aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), replacing outdated metrics.