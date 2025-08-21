Huge growth in female EPFO membership in June: Labour ministry

NEW DELHI: The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) witnessed nearly 3.02 lakh new female members in June this year, marking an increase of 14.92% compared to the previous month. They are part of an overall 10.62 lakh new members who enrolled with the EPFO during June.

Releasing the provisional payroll data for the month, an official release from the Labour Ministry said, “The growth in female member additions is indicative of a broader shift towards a more inclusive and diverse workforce.”

“The EPFO enrolled around 10.62 lakh new subscribers in June 2025, representing a 12.68% increase over May 2025 and a growth of 3.61% compared to June 2024. This increase in new subscribers can be attributed to growing employment opportunities, increased awareness of employee benefits, and EPFO's successful outreach programmes,” it said.

The Organisation added 6.39 lakh new subscribers in the 18-25 age group, constituting a significant 60.22% of the total new subscribers added in June 2025.

Approximately 16.93 lakh members, who had exited earlier, rejoined EPFO in June 2025, the release added. This figure depicts a 5.09% increase over May 2025. It also displays a significant 19.65% year-over-year growth compared to June 2024.