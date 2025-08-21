Indian student visas for UK decline, immigration detentions double

LONDON: Indians granted visas to study at UK universities continued a downward trend, with the majority of Indian students opting for post-graduate level qualifications, according to the latest Home Office statistics released on Thursday.

Indian students at 98,014 visa grants in the year ending June 2025 were a close second to Chinese visa grants for the same period at 99,919.

However, both nationalities registered a fall in overall numbers compared to last year, of 11 per cent and seven per cent respectively.

“The trend in sponsored study visas in recent years has been mainly driven by those coming to study for a Master’s… In the year ending March 2025, four out of five (81 per cent) Indian students came to the UK to study for a Master’s level qualification, compared to just over half (59 per cent) of Chinese students,” the Home Office states.

New figures released to highlight the numbers detained as part of a wider crackdown on illegal immigration claimed that Indian nationals in detention have almost doubled in the past year.

“Albanians have been the most common nationality entering detention since 2022, but their numbers have been falling; numbers of Brazilian and Indian nationals have both doubled in the last year (up 91 per cent and 108 per cent respectively),” the Home Office claimed.