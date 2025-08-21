MNS head Raj Thackeray meets Maharashtra CM Fadnavis

MUMBAI: MNS head Raj Thackeray on Thursday met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, prompting speculation in the state's political circles.

The meeting comes after the first joint electoral contest by the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) in the BEST Employees' Co-operative Credit Society elections ended in a humiliating defeat on Wednesday, as the parties' joint panel failed to win a single position in the polls.

Fadnavis had accused the two parties of politicising the credit society polls around the 'Thackeray brand".

There have been talks of a possible alliance between the Sena (UBT) and the MNS for the forthcoming local body polls in the state.