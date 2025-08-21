Muslim band owners asked not to use Hindu deities’ names in UP's Moradabad

LUCKNOW: After state government's move to push Muslim restaurateurs to put their names on their establishments in order to stop them from using Hindu names, a new controversy has erupted, especially in western UP, over the wedding bands run by Muslims but named after Hindu Gods and Goddesses in Moradabad district.

As per sources, Shaby Sharma, a lawyer, registered a complaint on the chief minister's portal on July 9 claiming that around 15 to 20 Muslim band operators in the district were running their businesses under the names of Hindu deities. Taking note of the complaint, the district police swung into action and Moradabad SP (City) Kumar Ranvijay Singh summoned several band operators, most of them Muslims, and instructed them to not name their bands after Hindu deities. The band owners agreed, said the police sources.

According to police, the complainant argued that this practice was hurting religious sentiments. "On Tuesday, they were summoned and directed to remove such names. All of them agreed to comply," Singh said. However, there is nothing illegal in a Muslim band owner naming his band after a Hindu God.