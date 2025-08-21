Nation needs an impartial judge like Reddy: Kharge

NEW DELHI: Ahead of his filing nomination for the Vice Presidential elections on Thursday, Leaders of several opposition parties felicitated their joint V-P candidate B Sudershan Reddy in the central hall of old Parliament on Wednesday.

Introducing Reddy, a retired Supreme Court judge, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the opposition parties decided to field someone who has been dedicated to constitutional principles and Reddy is one such person. Kharge described Reddy as a ‘towering figure’ in Indian jurisprudence and said he is renowned for his unwavering commitment to justice.

He said at a time when the integrity of our democratic institutions is facing unprecedented challenges, Reddy’s nomination stands as a firm commitment to restoring fairness, impartiality, and dignity to the functioning of the Rajya Sabha.

The Congress chief said in the last 11 years, the BJP government has discriminated against the Opposition. “This vice presidential election is not merely a contest for an office; it is an ideological battle for the soul of our nation. While the ruling party has chosen the ideology of RSS, we uphold the Constitution and its values as our guiding light.

“B Sudershan Reddy embodies the timeless values of justice, equality, and inclusivity that fuelled India’s freedom movement and form the bedrock of our Constitution,” he said.