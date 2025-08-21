No bilateral sporting ties with Pakistan, but cricket team for Asia Cup won't be stopped: Sports Ministry

NEW DELHI: The Sports Ministry on Thursday declared that India and Pakistan will not have any bilateral sporting ties even on neutral venues as per an unprecedented new policy but the cricket team won't be stopped from playing the Asia Cup next month as it is a multi-lateral engagement.

The ministry unveiled the new policy with regard to India's international engagements with emphasis on Pakistan. A well-placed ministry source said that the policy, which bars Indian athletes from travelling to Pakistan and likewise disallows neighbouring sportspersons from coming here for bilaterals, is effective immediately.

Asked if Indian teams will be allowed to travel to Pakistan for any multi-lateral competitions, the source said, "In that scenario, we will examine the case before deciding anything."

"Even in multi-lateral events, we can't leave our athletes in lurch. After all, Pakistan is a country that has no hesitation in declaring that it is a dumpster and can hit the shining Mercedes that is India," he added.

In the detailed policy that has been uploaded on the ministry's official website, the government named Pakistan, which currently stands accused of being behind the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people leading to a military showdown between the arch-foes in May after India launched 'Operation Sindoor'.

"India's approach to sports events involving Pakistan reflects its overall policy in dealing with that country," states the ministry policy.

"In so far as bilateral sports events in each other's country are concerned, Indian teams will not be participating in competitions in Pakistan. Nor will we permit Pakistani teams to play in India," it added.

"India and Pakistan cannot play bilateral even if it is planned in America. No bilaterals," asserted a ministry source.

However, multilateral engagements will not be affected and the Asia Cup-bound team will travel to the UAE next month for the eight-team tournament starting September 9, despite social media outrage.

"We will not stop Indian cricket team from playing in Asia Cup as it is a multilateral," the ministry source said.

"For multilateral cricket, we will not come in the way unless the host is Pakistan," he added.