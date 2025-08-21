Parliamentary panel bats for affordable cancer insurance

NEW DELHI: A parliamentary panel has recommended that cancer diagnostic packages with standardised pricing should be developed under government-regulated health insurance schemes to enable wider inclusion.

The Committee on Petitions, Rajya Sabha, headed by Narain Dass Gupta in its 163rd report presented on Wednesday, also recommends that the price caps enforced by the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) such as the existing 30 per cent trade margin cap on 42 essential anti-cancer drugs should be extended to cover cancer vaccines, immunotherapy, and oral chemotherapy.

"This expansion of regulatory oversight is essential to containing insurer costs and making cancer insurance products more affordable and accessible to a wider population segment," the Committee said.

It also recommended that more cancer hospitals equipped with advanced medical technology be established through government funding, private sector participation, and Public-Private Partnership (PPP) models.

"These facilities should be empanelled within insurer networks to enable the provision of cashless services to patients. The formulation of clearly defined treatment packages will further assist insurers in standardising costs and passing on financial benefits to policyholders," the panel said.

Additionally, dedicated cancer screening centres must be set up to facilitate early detection, it stated.