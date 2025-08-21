Patna Diary | Lalu exhorts voters to unseat ‘chor’ BJP govt

RJD chief Lalu Prasad took a jibe at the BJP, referring to it as ‘thieves’. “Chor ko hataiye, BJP ko bhagaiye, aur hume jitaiye (remove the thieves, make BJP run away and help us win),” Lalu said at the launch of ‘Vote Adhikar Yatra’ from Sasaram in Rohtas district. He appealed to the electorate to remove the BJP from power at any cost. He declared that only a united Opposition could topple the BJP, urging everyone to rally behind Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav, uproot the ruling combine to save democracy. Despite his poor health, Lalu stood up from his chair and addressed the crowd, leaving his political rivals visibly unsettled.

Ex-minister Nagmani joins saffron party

The BJP is making all-out efforts to retain OBC and EBC votes ahead of the Assembly elections. Former Union minister and prominent Kushwaha leader Nagmani joined the BJP, vowing lifelong loyalty. His dramatic pledge sent a ripple of surprise through the crowd at the ‘Milan Samaroh’ as he had changed political parties 11 times in the past. Son of a former freedom fighter, late Jagdeo Prasad, Nagmani claimed that Kushwaha votes will go in favour of the NDA in the assembly election as all three prominent Kushwaha leaders—Samrat Choudhary, Upendra Kushwaha, and Nagmani—have come together before elections.