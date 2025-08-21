Pay Rs 25,000 each to students served dog-soiled mid-day meal: High Court to Chhattisgarh government

BILASPUR: The Chhattisgarh High Court has directed the state government to pay within a month Rs 25,000 each to 84 students who consumed mid-day meals soiled by a dog at a middle school in Balodabazar-Bhatapara district last month.

A division bench of Chief Justice Ramesh Sinha and Justice Bibhu Datta Guru, in an order delivered on Tuesday, highlighted negligence on the part of the government in the episode and expressed hope that the authorities would be more vigilant and careful in providing mid-day meals to students.

While awarding the compensation to the pupils, the bench did not take into account the state's argument that the affected students of the government school were administered three doses of anti-rabies vaccine and were found to be fit after a subsequent health check-up.

The HC gave the ruling after taking suo motu (on its own) cognisance of the matter as a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) and sought an affidavit from the state government.

According to an inquiry report submitted by the government in the HC, the incident took place on July 28 at the government middle school located in Lachchhanpur village in Balodabazar-Bhatapara district.

The report, citing statements of the students, said a dog soiled the food distributed under the mid-day meal scheme. A self-help group (SHG) used to prepare food items served to students under the scheme at the school.

The students alerted teachers, who advised SHG members not to distribute the dog-soiled food, but their directive was ignored.

Despite a complaint to the school headmaster, soiled eatables were not removed from the meal and subsequently consumed by the students, it said.