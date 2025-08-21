‘People will decide’: Shah mounts attack on Oppn

NEW DELHI: Amid a ruckus in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday as Home Minister Amit Shah introduced a Bill aimed at bringing the Prime Minister, Chief Ministers, and Union or state ministers under the ambit of law, Shah launched a sharp attack on the Congress-led Opposition, saying the people of the country must decide whether it is right for a leader to run the government while in jail.
Shah said the Constitution Amendment Bill, tabled with the consent of the Lok Sabha Speaker, seeks to ensure key constitutional positions cannot be held by those who are incarcerated. “Now, the people of the country will have to decide whether it is right for a minister, CM, or PM to run the government while lodged in jail,” he said, highlighting the Modi government’s commitment to fighting political corruption.
Targetting the Congress, Shah accused the Opposition of opposing the Bill to remain above the law. Shah said Prime Minister Modi has introduced a constitutional amendment to bring himself under the ambit of the law, while on the other, the Opposition has opposed it to continue running governments from behind bars.
He cited past instances, including the 39th Constitutional Amendment under Indira Gandhi, which gave the Prime Minister special protection against legal action. “While the Congress’s work culture and policy have been to place the prime minister above the law through constitutional amendments, the BJP’s policy is to bring our own prime minister, ministers and chief ministers under the ambit of law,” Shah asserted.
The Home Minister said the purpose of the Bill is to restore moral standards and integrity in politics. Among its provisions, it bars jailed individuals from functioning as PM, CM, or minister. Accused politicians must secure bail within 30 days of arrest. If they fail, they will cease to hold their position, though they may be reinstated once granted bail through due legal process.
Shah also addressed personal remarks made against him in the House, saying he had resigned from his post even before being arrested in a politically-motivated case, which was later dismissed. He contrasted his conduct with that of Congress leaders, citing instances where they shielded leaders like Lalu Prasad Yadav from legal action.
The Home Minister reiterated that the Bill reflects the Modi government’s commitment to moral governance and public accountability. The Bill will now go to the Joint Parliamentary Committee for detailed discussion, he added.