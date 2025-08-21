‘People will decide’: Shah mounts attack on Oppn

NEW DELHI: Amid a ruckus in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday as Home Minister Amit Shah introduced a Bill aimed at bringing the Prime Minister, Chief Ministers, and Union or state ministers under the ambit of law, Shah launched a sharp attack on the Congress-led Opposition, saying the people of the country must decide whether it is right for a leader to run the government while in jail.

Shah said the Constitution Amendment Bill, tabled with the consent of the Lok Sabha Speaker, seeks to ensure key constitutional positions cannot be held by those who are incarcerated. “Now, the people of the country will have to decide whether it is right for a minister, CM, or PM to run the government while lodged in jail,” he said, highlighting the Modi government’s commitment to fighting political corruption.

Targetting the Congress, Shah accused the Opposition of opposing the Bill to remain above the law. Shah said Prime Minister Modi has introduced a constitutional amendment to bring himself under the ambit of the law, while on the other, the Opposition has opposed it to continue running governments from behind bars.