Producer of 'Udaipur Files' gets death threats; police detain youth, probe Bangladeshi, Pakistani links

JAIPUR: Film producer Amit Jani, who has backed Udaipur Files based on the brutal murder of Kanhaiyalal, has once again received threatening comments on social media. Police have detained a youth in connection with the matter and launched an investigation.

According to officials, Jani was recently admitted to a private hospital after complaining of chest pain during his visit to Ahmedabad and Udaipur for the film’s release. On being discharged on Wednesday, he alleged that Bangladeshi elements were trying to mislead locals and instigate violence against him.

“Like Kanhaiyalal, I am also being provoked to be murdered,” he claimed.

A threatening comment was allegedly posted by a man identified as Mohammad Shahid. Acting on Jani’s complaint, police detained Shahid for questioning.

Jani further alleged that he received a chilling message reading, “We are 700 meters away and will send tiffin,” which he interpreted as a bomb threat. In another instance, a Bangladeshi youth named Hamad reportedly commented, “Tiffin is expensive, send a knife.”

Superintendent of Police Yogesh Goyal confirmed that Shahid has been taken into custody and interrogated. “We are probing whether these are simply online threats or connected to a larger network. Given the allegations of Pakistani and Bangladeshi links, the matter is being taken very seriously,” he said. Police sources added that the threats have created an atmosphere of tension in Udaipur.