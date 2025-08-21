Punjab on flood alert as Bhakra, Pong dams release water; govt orders special girdawari, Rs 2 crore aid for relief

CHANDIGARH: The water level in the Beas and Satluj rivers is rising as controlled water is being released from Bhakra and Pong Dams after incessant rains in Himachal Pradesh, creating a flood-like situation in many districts of Punjab. The state government has ordered a special girdawari to compensate for crop damage and other losses caused by the rising river waters.
Sensing the gravity of the situation, the government has dispatched its cabinet ministers to flood-affected areas.
Punjab Revenue, Rehabilitation and Disaster Management Minister Hardeep Singh Mundian announced that the Punjab Government has issued orders for a special girdawari to compensate for crop damage and other losses caused by rising water levels in rivers.
During his visit to the flood-affected villages of Baupur Jadeed and Sangra in Sultanpur Lodhi, where he met with affected families, Mundian informed that the Mann government has initiated the compensation process for crop losses.
He said that Deputy Commissioners have been instructed to complete the special girdawari as soon as water levels recede and submit their reports promptly, so that appropriate compensation can be provided to affected people. He also disclosed that relief operations in the flood-affected districts of Kapurthala, Tarn Taran, Ferozepur and Fazilka are being monitored by a ministerial committee. The cabinet ministers are visiting various districts to share the grief of affected people while continuously overseeing relief operations.
Mundian further said that Rs 2 crore has been released for relief operations in Kapurthala district to ensure that distribution of rations, drinking water, medicines and livestock healthcare services continue for affected people.
Responding to a query, Mundian said that under flood prevention measures, a special campaign will be launched across Punjab to further strengthen Dhussi and advance bundhs, while stating that Dhussi bundhs are completely secure at present.
Based on public demand, he also asked to deploy additional SDRF (State Disaster Response Force) teams to ensure relief operations face no obstacles. He distributed dry rations, medicines and drinking water to affected people.
Mundian instructed district administrative officers to ensure continuous fogging in affected areas. Besides this, health department teams should conduct regular health checkups while raising awareness among people about skin diseases and water-borne disease prevention.
Stressing special attention to livestock healthcare, he ordered veterinary doctors to visit affected villages and habitats to examine livestock.
Meanwhile, cabinet minister Barinder Kumar Goyal reviewed the flood situation in Ferozepur and Tarn Taran, and Laljit Bhullar distributed relief materials to flood-affected people in Patti. Dr Balbir Singh held a meeting with district officials and IMA office-bearers in Kapurthala.
An emergency meeting of the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) was convened yesterday evening to assess the flood situation in Punjab. During the meeting, a representative from the Himachal Pradesh government urged the BBMB not to restrict the release of water into the Beas, citing flooding in their areas.
From today, 75,000 cusecs of water have started to be released in a controlled manner from Pong Dam, where inflows had reached approximately 1 lakh cusecs yesterday. As the water level in the Bhakra Dam touched 1666.32 feet on Wednesday, controlled release was again made today.
Controlled release of water is being done from Pong Dam for nearly a week, and from Bhakra Dam for the past two days. These releases have impacted several villages across Sultanpur Lodhi, Tanda, Nangal, Ferozepur, Fazilka, and Tarn Taran.