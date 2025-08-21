Punjab on flood alert as Bhakra, Pong dams release water; govt orders special girdawari, Rs 2 crore aid for relief

CHANDIGARH: The water level in the Beas and Satluj rivers is rising as controlled water is being released from Bhakra and Pong Dams after incessant rains in Himachal Pradesh, creating a flood-like situation in many districts of Punjab. The state government has ordered a special girdawari to compensate for crop damage and other losses caused by the rising river waters.

Sensing the gravity of the situation, the government has dispatched its cabinet ministers to flood-affected areas.

Punjab Revenue, Rehabilitation and Disaster Management Minister Hardeep Singh Mundian announced that the Punjab Government has issued orders for a special girdawari to compensate for crop damage and other losses caused by rising water levels in rivers.

During his visit to the flood-affected villages of Baupur Jadeed and Sangra in Sultanpur Lodhi, where he met with affected families, Mundian informed that the Mann government has initiated the compensation process for crop losses.

He said that Deputy Commissioners have been instructed to complete the special girdawari as soon as water levels recede and submit their reports promptly, so that appropriate compensation can be provided to affected people. He also disclosed that relief operations in the flood-affected districts of Kapurthala, Tarn Taran, Ferozepur and Fazilka are being monitored by a ministerial committee. The cabinet ministers are visiting various districts to share the grief of affected people while continuously overseeing relief operations.

Mundian further said that Rs 2 crore has been released for relief operations in Kapurthala district to ensure that distribution of rations, drinking water, medicines and livestock healthcare services continue for affected people.

Responding to a query, Mundian said that under flood prevention measures, a special campaign will be launched across Punjab to further strengthen Dhussi and advance bundhs, while stating that Dhussi bundhs are completely secure at present.

Based on public demand, he also asked to deploy additional SDRF (State Disaster Response Force) teams to ensure relief operations face no obstacles. He distributed dry rations, medicines and drinking water to affected people.

Mundian instructed district administrative officers to ensure continuous fogging in affected areas. Besides this, health department teams should conduct regular health checkups while raising awareness among people about skin diseases and water-borne disease prevention.