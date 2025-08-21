Punjab Police integrates NHAI, cyber crime helplines with Unified Emergency Response System

CHANDIGARH: In a move to make emergency services more accessible and efficient, the Punjab Police has integrated the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) Helpline 1033 and the Cyber Crime Helpline 1930 with the Dial 112— Punjab's Unified Emergency Response System. This integration now allows citizens to simply dial 112 to report highway accidents, breakdowns, hazards, as well as financial frauds and cybercrimes.

This initiative will bring multiple critical services under a single-window platform, ensuring quicker and easier access to support. Earlier, citizens had to call a specific helpline number to report fraud or road accidents, making it difficult for them to memorise different helpline numbers. Till now, the 112 helpline has been used only to report different crimes happening across the state.

Special Director General of Police (Law and Order) Arpit Shukla, who has been directly supervising the Dial 112 said, "Now, whether you are a road user in distress on a highway or a victim of cyber fraud, a single call to 112 is all it takes. Your case will be instantly transferred between systems for faster action, eliminating duplication and cutting delays." He elaborated that all highway distress calls dialling either 112 or 1033 are now linked in real-time to both police resources and NHAI, ensuring prompt action.