Radhakrishnan will be an oustanding V-P, says Modi

NEW DELHI: CP Radhakrishnan, the NDA’s candidate, on Wednesday filed his nomination for the vice-presidential election in the presence of Prime Minister and other Union Ministers.

The PM formally proposed the nomination of Radhakrishnan as the NDA’s Vice-Presidential candidate and submitted a set of nomination papers to the Rajya Sabha Secretary for the post.

Prior to filing his nomination, the NDA candidate visited the Prerna Sthal to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and other leaders. Prime Minister Modi, accompanied by Radhakrishnan and other senior leaders, handed over four sets of nomination papers to RS Secretary General P C Mody, who is serving as the Returning Officer for the vice-presidential election.