Radhakrishnan will be an oustanding V-P, says Modi

NEW DELHI: CP Radhakrishnan, the NDA’s candidate, on Wednesday filed his nomination for the vice-presidential election in the presence of Prime Minister and other Union Ministers.
The PM formally proposed the nomination of Radhakrishnan as the NDA’s Vice-Presidential candidate and submitted a set of nomination papers to the Rajya Sabha Secretary for the post.
Prior to filing his nomination, the NDA candidate visited the Prerna Sthal to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and other leaders. Prime Minister Modi, accompanied by Radhakrishnan and other senior leaders, handed over four sets of nomination papers to RS Secretary General P C Mody, who is serving as the Returning Officer for the vice-presidential election.
Each of the four sets of nomination papers had a key NDA leader as lead proposer — the Prime Minister, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, and JD(U) leader Rajiv Ranjan Singh.
After the filing of nomination, the PM expressed confidence that their candidate would not only win the election but also contribute significantly to the nation’s progress. Taking to X, the PM said, “The NDA family is confident he will be an outstanding VP and enrich our journey towards national progress”.
Rajnath Singh, also present during the nomination filing, said Radhakrishnan is known for his humility, and his understanding of the Constitution and legislative processes.