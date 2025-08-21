Teen’s killing outside Maninagar school sparks protests, bandh in Ahmedabad

AHMEDABAD: The brutal killing of a 15-year-old student outside Seventh-Day Adventist Higher Secondary School in Maninagar has ignited widespread public outrage, plunging parts of Ahmedabad into turmoil.

The incident has triggered mass protests, clashes with police, and a near-total shutdown across several neighbourhoods.

For the second consecutive day, grief turned into collective anger, as organisations including the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), and the local Merchant Association jointly called for a bandh across Maninagar, Isanpur, and Kankariya. The shutdown saw over 200 schools, colleges, and businesses closing in protest.

Tensions escalated when NSUI protestors marching toward the school clashed with police. Eyewitnesses reported stone-pelting and scuffles before officers moved in to disperse the crowds. Assistant Commissioner of Police (Division I) Krunal Desai confirmed that all protestors outside the school were detained, and a case was registered against nearly 500 individuals for alleged vandalism on the school premises. No arrests have been made so far.

Public anger has been further fueled by accusations of negligence on the part of the school. According to parents and eyewitnesses, instead of immediately rushing the injured teenager to the hospital, school staff allegedly prioritised cleaning the scene by summoning a water tanker to wash away bloodstains. By the time the student was taken to a hospital, he had succumbed to his injuries.