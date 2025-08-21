Uttarakhand’s summer capital Gairsain sees just 10 sessions, 35 days of assembly in 11 years

DEHRADUN: Gairsain's Bhararisain, perched at a majestic 5,577 feet, was envisioned as Uttarakhand's summer capital and a symbol of the state's mountainous aspirations. Yet, over the past 11 years, it has hosted just 10 legislative sessions lasting a total of 35 days. The recent monsoon session marked an unprecedented low, adjourning without a single issue being discussed, despite significant public expenditure.

The journey towards a hill capital began in 2014, when the first Gairsain session was held in tents. This was followed by the groundbreaking ceremony for the assembly building on 47 acres of Animal Husbandry Department land in Bhararisain.

Congress MLA from Badrinath, Lakhpat Butola, expressed deep disappointment, saying, “The initiative launched 11 years ago with great hope has shown little tangible progress on the ground. The stark reality is that in 11 years, there have been 10 sessions here, lasting a cumulative total of just 35 days.”

Political parties have consistently leveraged Gairsain as an electoral platform, offering grand promises to residents and showing keen interest in the building’s construction. However, despite the arduous journey to the remote hill location, indifference towards conducting substantive legislative business has become a troubling pattern across the political spectrum.