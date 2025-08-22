2 dead, 2 critical after toxic gas leak in company in Gujarat's Khambhat

AHMEDABAD: An industrial disaster rocked a company in Sokhda, Khambhat, Gujarat, after two workers died and two others were critically injured following a toxic gas leak inside the company's Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP) tank. The incident unfolded when 27-year-old Kishan Baraiya entered the tank around 9.30 pm to clear a blockage.

Moments later, he lost consciousness, overcome by the poisonous fumes. 63-year-old Arvind Babubhai, attempting a rescue, also collapsed inside the tank. Both men died.

As panic set in, Rameshbhai Bhoi (39) and Kishan Padhiyar descended in quick succession to rescue their co-workers, but were also exposed to the gas. Rameshbhai managed to escape, while Kishan Padhiyar had to be pulled out unconscious. Both are now battling for their lives in the ICU.

Families of the deceased wept and protested outside Cardiac Care Hospital, alleging severe negligence by the company. Dharmendrabhai Solanki, a relative of a deceased worker, said, "Our son was hired for factory work but was forced into sewer cleaning. Company isn’t giving us answers. We demand justice."

Survivor Rameshbhai Bhoi said that there was no safety equipment. "They said the tank is cleaned only once, so no gear was given. Usually, outsiders do this work."

When questioned, Company Director Jignesh Patel admitted about lapses, claiming, "It wasn’t a chemical gas, it might be water tank gas. I don’t have more information." He called it a "very sad incident."

This fatal leak comes after a similar gas tragedy in Mangrol, Surat, just two months ago, where two people died.