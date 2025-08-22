55-year-old land dispute in Andhra's Srikalahasti resolved

TIRUPATI: A 55-year-old land dispute in Simhachala Kandriga village of Srikalahasti mandal was resolved on Wednesday with the intervention of Tirupati District Collector S Venkateswar.

The dispute involved 130 acres of land allotted in 1998 as DKT pattas to 98 Scheduled Caste families. The Forest Department later claimed the lands were part of a reserve forest and sought cancellation of the pattas. Though the High Court had ordered cancellation, no action was taken for decades.

Following an appeal from villagers through Srikalahasti MLA Bojjala Sudhir Reddy, the Collector visited the village, interacted with farmers, and confirmed the lands fell under reserve forest limits. After discussions with MLA Sudhir Reddy, DFO Vivek, RDO Bhanu Prakash Reddy and other officials, it was decided that the pattas would be cancelled.

As relief, new government lands will be identified and allotted to 90 affected families within 90 days. A Vana Samrakshana Samithi (VSS) will also be formed to help the families earn income by selling forest produce with Forest Department support.

Speaking to the TNIE, the Collector said, “All these SC families are landless households. The government is committed to giving them alternative lands and a steady source of income. This long-pending issue has finally come to an end, bringing relief both to the families and to the Forest Department.”