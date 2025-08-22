Artificial lake threatens Yamuna Valley in Uttarkashi: River choked with debris, 255 evacuated

DEHRADUN: The Yamuna Valley in Uttarakhand is on high alert after a large artificial lake formed near Syana Chatti, raising fears of widespread devastation.

Heavy debris and water from the Garhgad stream choked the Yamuna River, causing a sharp rise in water levels that submerged the lower floors of homes and hotels.

Authorities evacuated about 255 people to safety by Friday evening. Syana Chatti, once a quiet town, was left waterlogged and chaotic.

“The massive debris and boulders from Garhgad completely blocked the Yamuna’s natural flow, causing river water to inundate the town,” an official confirmed.

Houses, shops, hotels and schools were submerged, while the Yamunotri Highway’s motor bridge went under water, halting all traffic.

District Magistrate Prashant Arya, SP Sarita Dobal and Yamunotri MLA Sanjay Dobhal are supervising the response.

Teams from the SDRF, NDRF, Public Works Department and Irrigation Department are working to breach the lake and drain the water.

Meanwhile, Angry residents, who accused officials of inaction, staged protests in the rising waters on Friday. “The anger against the government and administration is palpable, and it’s slowly turning into widespread dissent among the affected,” a local source said.

“The water rose all night; we couldn’t even retrieve our belongings. Our hotels and shops are completely submerged,” said Hemraj, a local shopkeeper.

A homemaker, who asked not to be named, said: “We had to flee carrying our children. The fear of the lake water rising further was terrifying.”

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami directed Secretary Disaster Management Vinod Kumar Suman to coordinate with the district administration. He stressed ensuring food, medicine, petrol and diesel supplies for those affected.

Suman told this newspaper: “Currently, water is draining from one part of the river. Due to marshy conditions, channelisation isn’t possible yet, but relief and rescue teams are exploring other options.”

SDRF Commandant Arpan Yaduvanshi added: “Continuous rain-fed debris from Kupragad is falling into the Yamuna, obstructing its course and forming a massive lake. Our teams are constantly monitoring the rising water level, which is nearing the Syanchatti Motor Bridge.”

By Friday evening, the water level had reportedly dropped by about two feet, but the threat remains. Experts warn of severe damage in the Yamuna Valley if the lake breaches suddenly.

Authorities have prepared schools and community halls as backup relief camps and urged nearby villages to stay vigilant.