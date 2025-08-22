Bill on ‘tainted’ PM, CMs and ministers sent to JPC amid din

NEW DELHI: Amid loud protests in the Rajya Sabha, the House on Thursday approved a motion to send three important bills to a Joint Committee for detailed scrutiny. Key among them is the one that proposes that the Prime Minister, Chief Ministers, and other Ministers arrested on serious criminal charges be removed from office for 30 days.

The other two bills deal with amendments to the Government of Union Territories Act, 1963, and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019.

Home Minister Amit Shah moved the motion, and the House also approved the nomination of ten members to the committee, which is expected to submit its report during the Winter Session in November.

Deputy Chairman Harivansh said he was disappointed over frequent disruptions marring House business. He said the Rajya Sabha functioned for just 41 hours and 15 minutes, with a productivity rate of 38.88%. Members raised 285 Questions, 285 Zero Hour submissions, and 285 Special Mentions, but only a small fraction — 14 Questions, seven Zero Hour submissions, and 61 Special Mentions — were discussed.

The House also managed to pass or return 15 government bills, including the Coastal Shipping Bill, 2025, the Manipur GST (Amendment) Bill, 2025, and the Merchant Shipping Bill, 2025.