CBSE to establish six new regional, sub-regional offices to enhance governance

NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the establishment of six new Regional Offices, Centres of Excellence (CoEs), and Sub-Regional Offices to streamline its operations and improve governance of affiliated schools across the country.

According to a notification issued by CBSE Secretary Himanshu Gupta, the decision was taken following the approval of the Finance Committee in December 2024, which was later ratified by the Governing Body and cleared by the Ministry of Education.

The new offices are being set up in Gurugram, Lucknow, Raipur, Ranchi, Agartala, Itanagar and Gangtok. These will become fully functional between August and September 2025.

Gurugram (Haryana) will cover 12 southern districts of Haryana, including Faridabad, Gurugram, Palwal and Sonipat, and is expected to function from 1 September 2025. Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) will oversee 30 districts, including Ayodhya, Etawah, Kanpur, Rae Bareli and Unnao, and will also become functional from 1 September 2025.

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) will have jurisdiction across Chhattisgarh and became functional on 22 August 2025. Ranchi (Jharkhand) will cover Jharkhand and also became functional on 22 August 2025.

Among the Sub-Regional Offices, Agartala (Tripura) will begin functioning from 15 September 2025. Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) became functional on 22 August 2025, along with Gangtok (Sikkim), which also started operations on the same date.

The notification stated that all schools affiliated with CBSE will now fall under the jurisdictions of these newly established offices.

“This move will help strengthen administrative reach, ensure better coordination with schools, and enhance educational support services across these regions,” the CBSE said.